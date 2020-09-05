RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Authority brought in $1.2 billion in revenue during the 2020 fiscal year in a nearly $120 million increase from the previous year, even as the coronavirus pandemic left restaurants and bars shuttered for months.

The agency announced Wednesday that it’s the second year in a row it has surpassed $1 billion in gross revenue.

The figures were bolstered by retail with the switch to online ordering and shipping amid the pandemic.

But the numbers revealed the pandemic’s impact on licensed establishments.

The authority allowed for delivery and takeout and expanded patio access, but still sales dropped by 19% in that category.