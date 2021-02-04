Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports a full repeal. A House version of the bill still needs a committee hearing before it can advance to the full chamber.

Virginia has traditionally been an active capital punishment state. It has executed nearly 1,400 people in more than four centuries, more than any other state, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions since the Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Only two men remain on death row. Surovell’s bill would commute their sentences to life without parole.