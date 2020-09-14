RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Elections announced today the launch of “Defending

Democracy” as part of the Department’s new marketing campaign, which conveys its commitment to

election security.

The “Defending Democracy” campaign includes a series of communications featuring members of

Virginia’s elections community, including local and state election workers who are key to helping

administer elections. The campaign also includes radio, digital video and banners, and social

advertising that similarly conveys the Department’s commitment to ensuring election integrity.

Examples of the ads from the campaign can be seen here.

Virginians should feel confident that their votes will be counted accurately. The Department of

Elections has worked to remove unsecure voting systems from service at the local level and promoted

the transition to modern voting systems using voter verified paper-based balloting. Furthermore, the

equipment voters use to cast their ballots in Virginia are not connected to the Internet.

“During a time when our society is being overwhelmed by so much misinformation, we are committed

to ensuring that we let Virginians know that they can trust the elections process”, said Christopher

Piper, Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections. “We are thrilled to have a campaign

that highlights the work of the Commonwealth’s elections community”.

Ensuring the integrity of our elections has always been and will continue to be a top priority for

election officials across the Commonwealth.

“Protecting the vote is Defending our Democracy”, said Piper. “We want Virginians to know that

protecting elections is an ongoing process and we are honored to serve the Commonwealth by doing

so.

.