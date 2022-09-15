Two individuals were injured in an accident that occured at the Market Street entrance to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital near Onancock. The accident was reported at approximately 10:55 a.m. Units from Onancock, Tasley and Parksley responded. Unofficially, two individuals were transported to the nearby Riverside Shore Memorial Emergency Room.
