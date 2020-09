A tractor Trailer went off the road and struck a power pole last night on Merry Cat lane near Belle Haven Thursday night. The pole was cut in halr. The call was received at 911 at approximately 9:50 p.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered no major injuries.

Power was interrupted and ANEC reported that at one time over 1700 customers were without power.

Units from Exmore and Painter responded to the accident.