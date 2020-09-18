Starting today Eastern Shore residents will be able to vote if they so choose. In order to vote early, voters must travel to the Registrar’s office in Eastville and Sawmill Park in Accomac and bring an ID or something that has your address and your name. Voters will be given ballots to mark and will then insert them into the computer just like election day. Accomack Registrar Patty White said Thursday that social distancing will be practiced and voters will be asked to remain in their cars if there are too many in the Registrars office.

White emphasized that although Virginia is allowing vote by mail this year, all of the polling places will be open as usual on election day and anyone who wants to vote in the customary fashion can do so on election day. No one has to vote early.

Voters who choose to vote by mail can either mail the ballots or deposit one in a box outside of the Registrars office. Virginians will be able to deposit those ballots through October 30. White said that the voting boxes will be under 24 hour video monitoring.

Here is a list of the deadlines for this election cycle.

In-person early voting ends October 31

The last day to register to vote is October 13

The last day to request an absentee ballot is October 23

The last day to postmark a mail in ballot is November 3

