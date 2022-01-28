Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds boys basketball team traveled to Nandua last night and defeated the Warriors by a score of 66 to 62. Tthe Firebirds were led by Kevin Cropper with 30 points. The Warriors were led by Jeremiah Riley with 26 points. The Firebirds move to 1-2 in the district and 3-7 on the season. The Warriors fall to 3-2 in the district and 4-6 on the season.

The Broadwater Vikings Boys basketball team played Holly Grove last night and won by a score of 60 to 35. The Vikings improve to 7-5 on the season. Broadwater was led by Bradyn Washington with 15 points, followed by Willie Holden with 10.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team played the Chincoteague Ponies team last night and won by a score of 85 to 60. Ronyell Coston was lead scorerfor the Yellow Jackets with 19, followed by Ronrico Bugg who added 16 and Quayshawn Washington had 15. The Ponies were led by Jake Harper with 23 points and Landon King added 21.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to Arcadia last night and defeated the Lady Firebirds by a score of 36 to 28. The leading scorers for Nandua were Reghan Hintz with 13 points and Brittany Dennis with 9 points. The Warriors move to 2-2 in the district and 3-6 overall. The Lady Firebirds fall to 1-1 in the district and 2-6 on the season.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings played Holly Grove last night and lost by a score of 36 to 34. The Lady Vikings were led by Suzanna Long with 16 points and Taylor Leland with 12 points. The Lady Vikings fall to 3-3 on the season.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies basketball team defeated Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets last night 46-26. The Ponies move to 3-0 in the district and 4-1 on the season. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-10 on the season.

