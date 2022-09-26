Thunderstorms that moved through the area last night resulted in spotty power outages up and down the Eastern Shore. At its peak, approximately 1000 customers were without power. The areas most affected were the Accomac, Greenbush, Tasley and Onley areas. A&N Electric crews responded and gradually were able to get the power restored to most of the customers before 10 p.m.
