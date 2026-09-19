Temperanceville man dies in Rt 13 accident Friday

September 19, 2026
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Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a pickup truck on Route 13 in Accomack County.

The crash happened shortly before noon Friday on southbound Route 13 at Wachapreague Road.

State Police say 49-year-old Shirome Dwayne Davis of Temperanceville was riding a bicycle westbound on Wachapreague Road when the bicycle collided with the side of a gray 2011 Ford F-150.

Davis suffered fatal injuries in the crash. His next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is continuing, and State Police say no additional information is available at this time.

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