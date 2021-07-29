Daffin

The Tasley Overpass will officially be renamed to memorialize a former local Virginia Department of Transportation employee who passed away on the job.

The dedication of the Philip M. Daffin Memorial Overpass has been scheduled for Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The dedication ceremony will be held at the Tasley Volunteer Fire Station located at 23395 Tasley Rd.

Mr. Philip Daffin was an employee of the Virginia Department of Transportation having begun his VDOT career in 1940. Mr. Daffin faithfully served VDOT for more than 37 years before his untimely passing while at work on August 24, 1978.

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors unanimously requested by resolution to recognize Mr. Daffin’s service to the Commonwealth, particularly Accomack County, in having the Route 13 Tasley Overpass be named in his honor. The Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board unanimously approved the request and issued their own resolution officially naming the Route 13 Overpass in Tasley as the Philip M. Daffin Memorial Overpass.

