- 98 Jeep Grand Cherokee good shape needs engine $700 clean title 443-523-5741
- FREE MCGREGOR SAILBOAT JUST COME AND TAKE AWAY CALL 757-414-0505
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van,2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I also have an motorized wheel chair. Please call for prices.(757)789-5287.
- For sale adult 3 wheel Schwin bicycle ..like new..$200.00. Looking for 4x4x8 foot long salt treated post don’t have to be pretty..410-430-7128
- Lf late model cars and trucks running or not must be complete 609-780-4960
- GE WASHER HOTPOINT DRYER Excellent condition, run great $150. For both.757-672-6433
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- Set of Chevy aluminum 6 lug wheels $25, antique oak dining table, leather recliner 757-331-1911
- Power washer $100, LF work truck and a dual axle car trailer 302-519-1311
- 2 acres of land for sale, 2004 Ford sport trac p/u 757-387-2403
- 20′ Grady White boat w/cuddy cabin, 175 hp. Yamaha motor and trailer $9,900 757-442-5009
- LF a kitchen table set 757-678-3230
- 15-20 acres of land for rent for hunting 757-993-0539
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page