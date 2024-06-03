Swap Shop Submission June 3rd 2024

June 3, 2024
1. Craftsman GT 3000 Lawn Tractor, 52” deck, Kohler V-Twin 23 HP engine, hydrostatic drive, new battery, runs fine. Replacement belts and filters included. Threw the intermediary belt for the mower deck. Price: $150. Phone Number: 17325676598

2.Snapper ST18542 lawn tractor, with foot-pedal transmission, upgraded to 46-inch. In very good condition, ready to use. Can demonstrate in Pungoteague. Price: $480  Phone Number: 17576950294

3. L.L.Bean, solid wood Futon, chair, ottoman and table. Price: $400. Solid wood side board. Price: $125.  2 teak lounge chairs with footstool Price: $75

4. 2011 Honda interstate 1300 with 4,600 miles garage kept one owner Price: 6,500. Phone Number: 757-710-2385

5. Camper shell 6 ft. 6 inches. Will discuss price when you call. Phone Number: 7573872044

6. Looking for file cabinet in good condition. Phone Number: 7578240046

7. 4 inch fan, charcoal filter, and two automatic jet sprayer Price $100 Each. Phone Number: 4439530654

8. Looking for someone to clean up yard. Home is in birdnest. Phone Number: 7724649363

9. 1999 Dodge Diesel truck. Runs, good conditioned, and inspected. Price: $3500 Phone Number: 7578949494

10. Looking for free 65 inch TV and projector. Phone Number: 7575059234

 

