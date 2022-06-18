- Kobalt wet tile saw $100, 36 gal. camper holding tank $195 757-894-2823
- Large leather recliner w/electric controls $150 757-894-2379
- LF 1 bedroom handicap accessible 757-829-5650
- Hard wood floor nailer w/2 boxes of staples $350 607-437-4782
- Heavy duty wheel chair $100, walker w/seat $100, Rebook elliptical machine $100 757-710-1490
- 24,000 BTU a/c $125, acre of land in Mappsville $29,000, LF Pontiac G6GT 757-710-5238
- LF men’s 26″ cruiser bike 757-710-6779
- LF 50 hp Yamaha boat motor, 16′ Ganoe/canoer that takes a motor 757-824-0046
- 1994 Plymouth van for sale, LF 2 bedroom apt. in MD 410-422-8973
