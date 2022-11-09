1.Kawasaki KLR650 dual sport motorcycle with less than 5k miles. Needs minor attention to run as it’s been in storage for 9 years. New rubber new main shock, lowered for 5’10” rider. First $1,500 cash takes it home. Steve 757-999-4140

2. 2 utility trailers, one boat trailer, with new floor and sideboards, 50 inches wide x 10 feet long, good for hauling mulch. 4×6 Tractor supply trailer, with ramp. $500 for either. 2019 Quay 200cc on off road motorcycle, nice bike, less than 400 miles, $25 OBO. 757-894-5713

3. LF 16-24 foot dual axel car trailer, cheap as possible, can need work. Nice 4×4 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 series truck, extra seats in back, $2,300. 302-519-1311

4. 1998 20 foot Gruman pontoon boat with trailer, 70 HP Johnson engine, electric tilt, hydraulic steering, $2,500 OBO. 757-442-7452

5. Pecans for sale. Fresh brown eggs. 757-665-6279

6. 2 seats bucket seats for a 2005 Dodge Caravan, $50 apiece. 2 garage doors with tracks and motors, Genie motors, doors are insulated, any fair offer accepted. 757-993-0539 in Hallwood

7. Brand new iPod, $150 – $200. 757-894-7577

8. 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlas, roller no motor no transmission, ready for race motor $2,000 OBO. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller Racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc, no motor, no transmission, ready for race motor $2,500 obo or both for $4,000. 757-350-9497

9. Cover for a 22 foot boat. Clamp on boat grill. 757-442-5728

10. Malik looking for pitbull puppy free or a french/english bulldog puppy free. 757-678-3913

11. Wood stove, with fire bricks behind it, $250. Old record player, $25. 2 ramps for car to change oil, $20 for the pair. 757-999-3437

12. 2005 Fleetwood Camper, 32 foot, 2 slideouts, needs some work, $3,200. 757-710-5784

13. Get your pet set for winter FREE STRAW available for outside dogs or cats in need. Pick up in Greenbush, VA. Call or Text 757–999–4999

14. Rigid wet tile saw and Kobalt tile cutter, plus some accessories, $60. Near Cape Charles. 1-757-695-0294

15. FOR SALE : 2002 Pontiac Montana Mini Van. FOR SALE : Queen size box spring, $45. CALL : 757-894-7175 for price and pictures on the Pontiac Montana Mini Van

16. 2004 Grey Mazda B2300 pick-up, $3,400. Call 757-678-3674

17. 1998 Ford F-150 pickup, super cab, v8, automatic, runs great, $3,500. 757-709-0106

18. Looking for rolls of wire to build chicken pens with, not looking to cost a arm and a leg. Text what you have with pictures. 1-757-710-3192

19. LF belt sander to rent or buy. 1-804-937-4102

20. iPhone, $60. Blueview 3 phone, $15. 757-607-6750