1. Looking for someone to haul away a clothes dryer please.

Thanks. 789-3203

4. LEATHER RECLINER LIGHT BROWN… HUNTING DUCK DECOYS… PROPANE HEATER FOR A GARAGE 7000 BTUS 757-331-1911

5. 757=709-8480 LF A TRACTOR WITH BACK HOE AND FRONT END LOADER RUNNING OR NOT RUNNING… LF A DUMP BODY UTILITY TRAILER…

6. WASHER $150 757-710-8108

7. 2019 200 CC ON AND OFF ROAD MOTORCYCLE…LESS THAN 400 MIS.. CLEAR TITLE $2500 OBO… 2003 4 DR DAKOTA.. NICE TRUCK $5500 158K MILES..INSURED AND TAGS..2 WORK TRUCK BODIES.. ONE FOR S 10 ONE FOR F150..LARGE ONE LOCKS…894-5713

8. GUINEA BIRDS 757-817-4722

9. COBALT WET TILE SAW $100 NEW BLADE.. COLEMAN PROPANE CAMP STOVE $25 2 500 WATT FLOOD LIGHTS $20 EACH 894-0823

10. 710-5328 CALL AFTER 4 LV MSG.. ACRE ON TURKEY RUN ROAD… APPROVED FOR TRAILER OR HOUSE… NEEDS GRASS CUT AND WEED EATING DONE.. 3 PC ANTIQUE DINING ROOM SET.. TABLE WITH CENTER LEAF… CORNER HUTCH.. BIG CABINET ..DISCUSS

PRICE.

11. Hello swap shop I am still looking for any fishing boats or fishing men that are catching swelling toads. Some people call them pufferfish or some spot fish. If so I would like to buy some. 757-350-0507 Thank you.

12. Very sweet and tame wattled baby Billy goat eats grain,sweet feed, hay and is weaned will be 4 months next month PET HOME ONLY AND PICK UP ONLY $175 FIRM 757 710 3192

13. I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287

14. L/f late model car or truck reasonably priced also will consider non running must be complete send pic and price to 609 780 4960

15. Tall narrow wood curio cabinet. Pecan colored wood. 2 sections, top & bottom, each with lights and glass shelf. Mirrored back inside with glass on all 3 sides.

72 inches tall, width 16 inches, depth 12 inches. $45 709 9533

16. LF GENERATOR THAT WOULD RUN A HOUSE 14-1500 WATT STARTING AMPS… 443-953-1458

17. MENS JEANS 38-32 WHOLE TUB 710-4630

18. WASHER AND DRYER SET.. BOTH WORK… $250 FOR PAIR… 757-387-9348

19. SET OF TIRES 245-50-17..665-4342 CELL 694-7607

20. DRESSER SET..$150..709-1522

21. LF A ROOM TO RENT BET PARKSLEY AND MELFA… OR SHARE A HOUSE… MERCURY OUTBOARD 82-OR 83 50 HP 4 CYL… LOOKS GOOD NEEDS WORK.. 757-709-4685

22. 787-3069 MEAT GRINDER/ CABELAS/ 1 HP – $200.00

WINE KIT / EVERYTHING TO MAKE 6 GAL OF WINE – $40.00

23. For sale. 10.000 but air conditioner 50 dollars..stationary excerise bike 40 dollars..adult wheel chair 50 dollars 1 410 430 7128

24..301-467-9522 HAS BLOOD PRESSURE CUFF… FOR CALLER LAST WEEK..