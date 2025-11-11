Swap Shop items from Tuesday, November 11, 2025

1.Burn barrels, new 55 gallon drums with tops cut out with holes cut in bottom, no rust, $25 apiece. 757-894-0823

2. LF used oil tank, 150 gallons or larger. 757-695-4965

3. Log splitter for sale, $150 rock bottom price, no tires or wheels, just the spindles. 757-710-3157

4. LF trash pump, gas powered, to buy or borrow. 757-710-5451

5. 1 bedroom trailer for rent, all new fixtures and rugs, new paint. 757-894-3742

6. Old coins for sale, buffalo nickel from 1937 and others. 757-678-6250

7. Kenmore double oven gas cook stove. Clean, very good shape. $250.00 or best offer. 1-757-350-0977

8. For Sale. Excellent Landscape trailer 9’6″x 5’6″ great tires and has a tool cage up front and a ramp in the rear. $1900. 2007 Acura MDX with 217k miles but drives perfect. New shocks and tires. Leather interior w/entertainment package and 7 airbags. Clean title. $3,750. Honda airless sprayer needs tlc. $400. 757-999-4140

9. 2 old metal milk cans $25 each or both for $40. Cement pink flamingo asking $20 obo. Cast iron tea pot (old) asking $15. Call 757-990-1134 for more information

10. Need one or two strong men to load and unload fire wood cut 16-18inches. I have a bad back and am a 75yr old veteran. I can’t pay a lot but lets talk. Call or text 757-710-8606 located in Exmore

11. Headlights for a 2019 Honda CRV brand new, still in box, best possible offer. Womens boots, Barepaw, brand new, size 11, black in color, fur outside and in, $50. 757-919-0001 in Nassawadox

12. Deck for a John Deere 42 inch mower, nothing wrong with it. 757-894-3196

13. ATN 4K Pro, day/night rifle scope. Good condition, works as it should. $300 or better offer. 410-422-3842

14. LF a free manual wheelchair with a wide seat for a big person and a recliner chair. 757-693-0720

15.Two UGG Sherpa Christmas Stockings, about 16” long. They are brand new. Perfect for Christmas. Asking $60 for both. 757-787-7351

16. LF female goose for a lonely male goose, 757-787-7376

17. Several size XL Sports Bomber Jackets and Sweatshirts all new, some with Tags, they include: Dallas Cowboys, NY Yankees, Harley Davidson Motorcycle, etc. I can text you pictures, I live in Exmore. $20-$24 EACH. 757-694-5660

18. 2003 Buick LeSabre Limited. Mileage is 202,000 needs some work. Starts runs and moves. 22 inch rims included. Will need to have a car trailer or tow truck. Pictures upon request. $1200 firm title in hand text anytime. 757-710-1927

19. Looking for a front bumper for a 2006 Ford F-350 truck in good shape. Ducks for sale $10 each. 757-990-1120

20. Will pick up leftover Halloween pumpkins. For sale is a chrome GM/Chevrolet 100-amp 1-wire alternator, brand new in the box. Also for sale: 2 stainless steel wall-mounted folding shower seats, 1 medium, 1 large, brand new in the boxes. Can send photos upon request. Call or text 757-710-5943.

21. 18,000 BTU HVAC unit, brand new, paid $1,800 asking $1,000 OBO. Call for more information 757-894-0413