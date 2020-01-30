1. 2007 Yamaha 50 2 stroke scooter, needs some work, $200 firm. 757-709-9612

2. Living room suite. Kitchen set. Washer & dryer. All like new. Call for prices at 757-710-1339

3. 2 window air conditioners: 12k BTU, digital, $80 firm. 5k BTU, regular controls, $60. 757-694-8977

4. 18.5 foot single axle galvanized boat trailer, good condition. Weedeater, straight shaft. Bowlin riding lawn mower, 38 inch. 757-787-7969

5. LF parts for a 2005 Dodge Neon, 2.0 engine. 757-921-8115 in Painter

6. Small GE chest freezer, $85. 443-397-7435 in Crisfield

7. 2000 Dodge Dakota, v6 automatic, ready to go, $950. LF 2 bedroom house or trailer to rent in Maryland. 410-422-8973

8. John Deere 915B 60 inch commercial grade lawn mower, less than 200 hours, $4,500. 1992 Mercury Cougar in very good condition, 140k miles, ready to go, $2,300. 15 foot enclosed trailer, very good condition, $2,000 OBO, 4 brand new tires with title. 757-894-5713

9. Looking for 2 or 3 bedroom home. Contact me if anyone has anything 757-387-7669

10. Microwave, $10. 757-695-0402

11. For Sale — 1.17 acre building lot near Wallops. High land, surveyed and platted. $20,000. 757-710-6004

12. Looking for a good used Stihl polesaw for a reasonable price. 757-710-3860

13. Two 13.6-16 inch Titan turf tires and eight hole rims for sale. Tires and rims in good shape. $360 OBO. Call 757-787-3233

14. Landscaping Pond with water fountain, waterfall includes pump and all accessories. BRAND NEW. In sealed box. $100 or best offer. 757-694-8625

15. 2000 Mazda 626 v6 runs drive low miles, $1000 OBO. 2000 Dodge Dakota runs drive $1200 OBO. Cub Cadet 2 stage snow blower, brand new, never used, $650 OBO. 757-350-5873

16. LF house hold items, starting new, free or reasonably priced. 757-894-5635

17. Outboard motor, 9.9 Suzuki, needs work, cheap. 3 outboard motor propellers, various sizes, call for information. 757-617-5288

18. 2011 Seadoo Jet ski, 3 seater, 80 hours, new battery in 2018, used twice in 2019, always flushed after each use. Currently winterized, but can be test driven for serious buyers, comes with cover and single trailer, asking $6,500 OBO. Phone: 757-710-8825

19. Looking for Certified Nursing Assistant to work part-time in the Exmore Area. Must be willing to work flexible hours. Call 757-787-8590 and leave a message.

20. LF 1-2 tickets to this weekend’s Moose Lodge Function in Belle Haven. 757-787-8087

21. Element 32 inch HD TV, $60. Unlocked Android phone, $25. 443-855-2848

22. Old foreign coins. 1822 penny, in plastic. Gold pocket watch. 757-710-1489

23. Electric range, with hood, yellow with black trim. Heavy duty trailer, flat bed with double wheels. Bathroom cabinet with face board and faucet. 757-350-1972

24. Miller oil furnace, works well, very good condition, $350 OBO. 757-694-8649

25. 1930 wood burning kitchen stove, $50. 757-709-8491

26. 19 foot Bayliner Center console with 115 force motor, $150, no trailer. 757-710-7984

.