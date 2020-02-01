1.LF Stihl polesaw 757-710-3860
2.2000 Dodge Dakota V6 automatic 2wd extended cab $950, LF home for rent between Princess Anne and Mardela Springs, Maryland 410-422-8973
3.LF adult 18in wheelchair 757-709-9565
4.Brand new 45-70 rifle, never fired $400, 915B John Deere riding mower 60in cut $4,500, enclosed 15ft dual axle trailer $2,200 894-5713
5.LF vintage video games 709-0509
6.1996 Ford F-150 like new $4,500 804-436-7350
7.442-7784 New charbroil electric digital smoker $150, Carving tool $75, Stihl weed eater $25
8.HD Panasonic 42in plasma TV in excellent condition $100 obo, Surround Sound receiver w/ 5 speakers and subwoofer, directional mahogany hutch $100 442-2465
9.Flat Shell for a Ford Pickup $50, pullbehind camper, fully equipped, no leaks, missing title $400 obo 757-387-0256 call after 11 AM
10.12,000BTU AC unit $80 firm, 5,000btu AC $50 firm, kerosene heater, needs wick $50 694-8977
11.Antique hutch cabinet made of solid mahogany, roughly 60 years old $500 obo, various gas powered lawn equipment $150, will sell separately 757-710-4703
12.2005 Jeep Liberty V6 automatic $3,500 cash firm 443-735-6078
13.Full size babies crib, wood, changing table $175, carousel horse from Phillips Crab House $550, post hole digger $225 757-710-5600
14.694-8324 LF baby swing and baby girls clothes 12mo
15.Set of ladder racks for 8ft bed $250 obo 678-6847
16.MasterCraft power washer $300 obo 990-5174
17.LF truck body, LF siding and windows for a trailer 757-350-0652