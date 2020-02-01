1.LF Stihl polesaw 757-710-3860

2.2000 Dodge Dakota V6 automatic 2wd extended cab $950, LF home for rent between Princess Anne and Mardela Springs, Maryland 410-422-8973

3.LF adult 18in wheelchair 757-709-9565

4.Brand new 45-70 rifle, never fired $400, 915B John Deere riding mower 60in cut $4,500, enclosed 15ft dual axle trailer $2,200 894-5713

5.LF vintage video games 709-0509

6.1996 Ford F-150 like new $4,500 804-436-7350

7.442-7784 New charbroil electric digital smoker $150, Carving tool $75, Stihl weed eater $25

8.HD Panasonic 42in plasma TV in excellent condition $100 obo, Surround Sound receiver w/ 5 speakers and subwoofer, directional mahogany hutch $100 442-2465

9.Flat Shell for a Ford Pickup $50, pullbehind camper, fully equipped, no leaks, missing title $400 obo 757-387-0256 call after 11 AM

10.12,000BTU AC unit $80 firm, 5,000btu AC $50 firm, kerosene heater, needs wick $50 694-8977

11.Antique hutch cabinet made of solid mahogany, roughly 60 years old $500 obo, various gas powered lawn equipment $150, will sell separately 757-710-4703

12.2005 Jeep Liberty V6 automatic $3,500 cash firm 443-735-6078

13.Full size babies crib, wood, changing table $175, carousel horse from Phillips Crab House $550, post hole digger $225 757-710-5600

14.694-8324 LF baby swing and baby girls clothes 12mo

15.Set of ladder racks for 8ft bed $250 obo 678-6847

16.MasterCraft power washer $300 obo 990-5174

17.LF truck body, LF siding and windows for a trailer 757-350-0652

 

 