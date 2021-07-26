1.1996 4.3 liter V6 engine $300 757-693-1450

2.8-9ft Kayak, old steamer trunk $50, walk behind brush cutter $1,000 firm 757-387-7506

3.LazyBoy recliner $50 757-710-8835

4.Full size bed frame w/ maple headboard and footboard, in great condition $100 757-709-4275

5.100+ golf balls, Dale Earnhardt collection, slide projector 757-414-0429

6.3 bed 2 bath mobile home on 3.5 acres of land 757-894-9564

7.LF VHS player to borrow 757-787-3882

8.LF somebody to help with housework, will discuss wages 757-787-8315

9.Frigidaire upright freezer 757-442-3306

10.275gal Kerosene tank $200 757-387-0805

11.2 dogs for a good home, medium male and small female 757-331-4681

12.heavy duty trailer 6×11 $1,700 obo 757-678-6465

13.757-787-7038 Blue DIZE-Health motorized mobility scooter $800, dog staircase & ramp $20 each

14.LF Air conditioner 757-894-9204

15.Set of China dinnerware, gold trim, over 100 pieces $50 757-824-5930

16.Smart tv, 75in $1,100 757-710-5164

17.757-331-2598 upright vacuum, color TV, house phone, LF sofa & microwave

18.Concession trailer, fully equipped, shallow well pump $150 757-749-3682

19.3-4x shirts 757-919-0001

20.PT Cruiser in great condition $4,000, LF chihuahua puppy 757-607-7048

21.757-709-5856 GE Profile washer, stainless steel, never used $400