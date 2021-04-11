In Sunday morning’s report by the Virginia Department of Health, Accomack County had 2 test positives, 1 hospitalization and 0 deaths. Northampton had 1 test positive, and no hospitalizations or deaths. For the Eastern Shore that’s 3 test positives, 1 hospitalization and 0 deaths.

In Accomack County, there have been 18,999 doses of the vaccine administered. The number of first dose individuals is 11,545 with 8319 being fully vaccinated. In Northampton, the number of vaccines administered is 9205 with 5605 receiving at least one dose and 4063 individuals fully vaccinated.