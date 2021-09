A vehicle was recovered from the marsh Sunday on the road to Guard Shore near Bloxom. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle when trying to negotiate a curve and ran into a gut that runs along the road. Units from Bloxom, Parksley, VMRC, the Parksley PD, and the Virginia State Police responded. We have reached out for more information. There was no one in the vehicle when it was discovered. The State Police are investigating the accident.

Photo Courtesy Bloxom VFD Facebook Page