According to a report from WAVY.com,Virginia State Police reported Wednesday that 17 people were killed in crashes across the commonwealth during Labor Day weekend, with more than half of the crashes happening after dark.

This year’s preliminary statewide statistics show that the 17 people were killed in 15 crashes across Virginia, including in the counties of Augusta, Bland, Campbell, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, Isle of Wight, Stafford and Westmoreland, and the Town of Leesburg and the cities of Chesapeake, Newport News and Roanoke.

State police, which used data collected from Friday until Monday, were called to investigate 484 crashes during the holiday weekend.