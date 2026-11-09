State Police developing App to make it easier for Virginians to receive information about missing persons

November 9, 2026
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Virginia State Police are moving forward with plans to develop a new mobile phone application designed to make it easier for Virginians to receive information about missing persons.

The application will bring several existing missing-person alert systems together in one central location, including AMBER Alerts, Silver Alerts, Ashanti Alerts and CODI Alerts.

State Police say the new app is intended to supplement, not replace, the existing alert systems.

The goal is to make information about missing children, senior citizens and other missing individuals easier to find and share statewide, while giving the public another way to provide tips that could help investigators.

Preston Ford in Keller

The project includes 343-thousand, 600 dollars in initial funding, with an additional 50-thousand dollars in continuing funding.

The initiative has received support from the United Way of Virginia’s Peninsula, York County Commonwealth’s Attorney Krystyn Reid and State Senator Danny Diggs.

The application is still in the planning and development stages. No release date has been announced.

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