Heavy rain, hail, and strong wind gusts and lightening accompanied a thunderstorm that affected mostly the Onancock, Onley and Accomac area Friday afternoon.
Local Conditions
August 5, 2022, 6:16 pm
Thunderstorms
85°F
85°F
9 mph
real feel: 95°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 9 mph S
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:10 am
sunset: 8:08 pm