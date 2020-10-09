Director William E. “Ted” Shockley

W.E. “Ted” Shockley III, who lives near Belle Haven, was selected as the District 3 Director by the A&N Electric Cooperative board, filling the seat held by the late R. Wayne Browning Sr.

Shockley is the owner and founder of Eastern Shore First, a monthly newsmagazine featuring the people, places and history of the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Shockley previously served as executive editor of The Daily Times newspaper of Salisbury, Maryland., and of the Delmarva Media Group. Prior to that, he was editor of the Eastern Shore News and Chincoteague Beacon.

He has won more than 30 state awards for writing and page design. Nine times he has been the top editor of papers in Virginia and Maryland that won state Newspaper of the Year awards.

A 1991 Northampton High School graduate, Shockley attended Eastern Shore Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Salisbury University in 1995.

He is a member of the Eastern Shore Community College Advisory Board and is a former chairman of the Eastern Shore Public Library Board of Trustees.

“I deeply respect the members, employees, history and board directors of ANEC,” says Shockley. “I’m honored to serve this independent, member-owned Eastern Shore utility service in any way possible.”

Shockley has been married to the former Amy Ashby for 25 years. They have two children: McKay, a sophomore at Old Dominion University, and Jimmy, a senior at Broadwater Academy.

He is the older son of Bill and Joyce Shockley of Cheriton.

The appointment does not fill the seat’s full term. Shockley must run for reelection at the cooperative’s next Annual Meeting.

