Senator Bill DeSteph participates in Annual Thanksgiving Meal Distribution with Adopt a Block-Northampton

CAPE CHARLES, VA — Senator Bill DeSteph is honored to join Adopt a Block–Northampton on Saturday, November 22nd at 9:00 AM for their annual Thanksgiving meal distribution event.

Adopt a Block-Northampton has been a longtime champion of community efforts on the Eastern Shore, supporting Myrtle Landing in Cape Charles and other area communities.

Each year, Adopt a Block prepares 100 individual “to-go” containers with a full holiday meal, ensuring area families can enjoy a bountiful Thanksgiving celebration. Senator DeSteph was happy to provide 20 smoked turkeys for this year’s Cape Charles event to help meet the needs of the community. In addition, volunteers — including Senator DeSteph — will deliver meals, including five frozen turkeys, to families throughout Northampton County to support their holiday gatherings.

Senator DeSteph is excited to expand his longtime tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals. For many years, Senator DeSteph and a dedicated group of volunteers have taken over the kitchen of the Judeo Christian Outreach Center to prepare “home cooked” meals for the underserved. Partnering with Adopt a Block—Northampton allows him to in include the Eastern Shore in this tradition.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together, support our neighbors, and share in the spirit of generosity,” said Senator DeSteph. “I’m grateful for the volunteers at Adopt a Block-Northampton for their tremendous work on the Eastern Shore and thank them and their community partners who make this event possible each year. I am honored to be a part of providing meals and goodwill to families in Cape Charles.”

These annual events reflect ongoing community collaboration and the commitment of local volunteers who work each year to ensure no family goes without a warm Thanksgiving meal. For more information on how to help during the holiday season and/or throughout the year, please contact Senator DeSteph’s office at 757.321.8180 or [email protected].