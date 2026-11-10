Saturday night fire destroys abandoned house near Hallwood

November 10, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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A fire destroyed an apparently abandoned structure on Savannah Rd. near Hallwood Saturday night.  911 reported that Bloxom, Saxis, Parksley, New Church, Atlantic, Tasley, and Pocomoke City were called to the scene at 10:43 p.m. 

Firefighters immediately began working to bring the blaze under control, protecting nearby structures and containing smaller fires that were spreading toward the surrounding woods.

A camper on the property also caught fire. Because it was located beneath overhead power lines, A&N Electric Cooperative was called to disconnect the electricity so firefighters could safely continue their work.

Crews also worked to keep the flames from spreading through bamboo growing between the burning home and a neighboring structure.

Firefighters spent nearly three hours battling the blaze before clearing the scene early Sunday morning.

Photo Courtesy Bloxom VFD

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November 10, 2026, 5:56 am
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