CAPE CHARLES, VA – On March 14, 2020, at approximately 4:39 p.m., a two vehicle accident occurred on Fisherman Island of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

A four-door sedan traveling northbound on Fisherman Island (16 MP) ran off the roadway. Witnesses reported that the driver attempted to regain control of the vehicle but over-corrected and crossed into the southbound lane, striking a pickup truck which was traveling southbound head on.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was transported by ambulance to a hospital on the southside.

Cape Charles Rescue Service, along with Cheriton and Cape Charles Fire Departments, responded to the scene.

The facility was closed to all traffic for approximately 1 1/2 hours but the roadway is now clear and open to all traffic.

The names of all involved are not being released at this time until next-of-kin are notified.

