Funeral services for Salina M. Giddins of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Wednesday at noon from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Diane Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Nedab Cemetery, Daugherty. Services may be
be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Salina M. Giddins
Funeral services for Salina M. Giddins of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Wednesday at noon from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Diane Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Nedab Cemetery, Daugherty. Services may be