Funeral services for Salina M. Giddins of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Wednesday at noon from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Diane Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Nedab Cemetery, Daugherty. Services may be

be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com. Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.