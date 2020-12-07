Funeral services for Salina M. Giddins of Fort Mill, SC, formerly of the Shore,  will be conducted Wednesday at noon from the Chapel of Cooper &amp; Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Diane Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Nedab Cemetery, Daugherty.  Services may be
be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.  Arrangements by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.