In compliance with Phase 2 re-opening and recognizing that the presence of family and loved ones is an important component to the healing process, Riverside Health System announced an updated visitation policy effective Monday, June 8, 2020 that eases certain restrictions.

“We are grateful to our communities for their understanding during this challenging time when health systems statewide and nationally put visitation restrictions in place in order to promote safe community health practices during COVID-19,” said Dr. Mike Dacey, Riverside Health System President and Chief Operating Officer.

The following new guidelines continue to make safety a priority and comply with Phase 2 re-opening restrictions.

• Inpatients: One visitor may be allowed for each non-COVID-19 patient between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visitation will be restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Visitors for end-of-life situations will be determined by Riverside’s care team on a case-by-case basis.

• Emergency Departments: One visitor may accompany each adult patient. Both parents may accompany pediatric patients. Visitation will be restricted for patients suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

• Outpatient Procedures: One procedure companion will be given instructions on where to wait and be provided with patient communication updates. After the procedure, the companion will be allowed to help support discharge instructions and accompany the patient to the vehicle.

• Outpatient Departments and Clinics: Visitation remains restricted unless a family member or caregiver is essential to patient care.

• Lifelong Health: Visitation continues to be temporarily restricted in all Riverside nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facilities.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and required to put on a mask before entering. Cloth face coverings from home are acceptable, but if a visitor does not have one, Riverside staff will provide them with a mask.

The visitation restrictions implemented by Riverside are an important step in limiting the spread of COVID-19. For additional details or questions about how visitation policy applies to a specific situation or Riverside hospital location, please call the hospital directly. Hospital phone numbers are available on the Riverside website.

For more information about COVID-19 and Riverside Health System’s response, visit riversideonline.com/covid_19/index.cfm.

.