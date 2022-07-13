Funeral services for Richard Northam of Ocean City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Miracle Temple of Faith Church, Mappsville, Va. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Interment will be at St. John Holiness Church Cemetery, Withams, Va. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Northampton to add COVID-19 case in Friday’s report
April 16, 2020
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY AUGUST 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
Local Conditions
July 13, 2022, 11:52 am
Mostly sunny
82°F
82°F
7 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 7 mph WNW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 10
sunrise: 5:52 am
sunset: 8:25 pm
1 hour ago
Shore Talk - Knee Pain and Sleep ApneaToday Dr. Ed Bull and Janet with Bayside Chiropractic held a potpourri show discussing knee pain, sleep apnea and more.