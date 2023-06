An Onley woman was the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home.

Rashiva Aires is the lucky winner of the St. Jude Dream Home. The house is retailed at $610,000.

WTKR’s Coast Live anchors April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally made the announcement in Suffolk Thursday night, drawing the winners for several prizes including the big one.

The contest was sponsored by WKTR as a fundraiser for children’s cancer research.