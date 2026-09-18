Onancock to Celebrate Restaurant Week

Experience Onancock Restaurant Week Oct. 9-17

Onancock, VA has always been known for its high-quality, diverse food offerings. Now you can

treat yourself to a taste of the town during Onancock Restaurant Week, October 9-17.

This first-ever restaurant week packages together local chefs’ creativity with special menus at

discounted prices.

Take advantage of the offerings to visit a new spot you’ve always wanted to try or revisit a

favorite restaurant to sample new tastes. Fall also is the perfect time of year to visit this

charming, waterfront town, stroll its historic streets and shop in locally owned stores.

“Onancock’s restaurants were eager to embrace the concept of a special week to showcase the

fabulous food we have in our town,” said Cindy Mackey of Onancock Main Street (OMS), which

is producing the event. “There is an incredible breadth and depth of culinary talent concentrated

in our small town, and we’re excited to share it with more people.”

These seven participating restaurants are cooking up special two-course lunch and three-

course dinner menus that focus on the best of Virginia’s Eastern Shore:

 Bizzotto’s Gallery Café

 Bread & Butter

 KuchiSabishii

 Mallards at the Wharf

 Market Street Grill

 Maurice

 The Blarney Stone Pub

You can view more information, including special menus, at ExperienceOnancock.com/rw26.

Reservations are encouraged.

Onancock Restaurant Week is sponsored by One Presidential Mortgage-Pattie Brogan; Hill

Real Estate Group with Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty;

Michael Baril with Weichert Realtors Mason-Davis; Bizzotto’s Gallery Café; ESVA Tourism

Commission; John Fiege, CFP; KuchiSabishii; Mallards at the Wharf; Maurice; and The

Blarney Stone Pub.

OMS, part of the Virginia Main Street Program, is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that

works to develop and sustain Onancock’s historic downtown. OMS has supported high-impact

downtown revitalization projects such as assessing the renovation of vacant commercial

buildings, murals to enhance the downtown district, free façade design for businesses, tourism

advertising, and marketing support for businesses. To read more about OMS or donate, go to

OnancockMainStreet.org.