Northampton County will be adjusting lines to balance out its five precincts within the next three months.

Following the 2020 Census, which was delayed due to COVID-19, Northampton now has until December 31 to balance its precincts based on population.

According to Northampton Registrar Terry Flynn, the ideal target population for each district is approximately 2,465 voters. However, following the 2020 Census, District 1, the southern most district which includes Cape Charles, is now 13.5% over target population and needs to be reduced by approximately 330 voters. District 5, which covers part of Exmore, will require a reduction of 172 voters.

Districts 2, 3 and 4 will pick up voters in the process, with District 2 gaining 81 voters, District 3 gaining 119 and District 4 gaining 304.

A commission, consisting of Flynn, Commonwealth’s Attorney Beverly Leatherbury and will make the adjustments for Board approval.

A public hearing will take place in November. Any changes will not affect any Northampton elections until 2023.

