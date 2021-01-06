Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will hold his first coronavirus briefing in nearly a month on Wednesday afternoon.

Other governors such as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper have held multiple briefings since December 10.

It’s unclear what Northam will announce at the 2 p.m. briefing, but Virginia has been breaking its own records for coronavirus metrics, with nearly 3,000 people hospitalized currently statewide with COVID-19.

Those high numbers have led to many school districts switching to all-virtual learning, though some are working to get back to person to person instruction.

Northam has mostly held back on major restrictions despite the rising numbers, with restaurants still open for indoor dining and gyms still open.He did announce a modified stay-at-home order that’s in place from midnight until 5 a.m. every day and a daily limit on gatherings from 25 to 10. (that excludes churches, workplaces and schools). Businesses must all stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

Those orders are expected to continue through January, but could be extended.