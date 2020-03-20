According to Jon Richardson, Chief Operating Officer of the Eastern Shore Health District, as of Friday morning there are no new cases of coronavirus on the Eastern Shore, leaving the count at one. This person is self-quarantining.

According to this morning’s press conference with Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia is now up to 114 cases. Here is Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver:

Again, these are the certified confirmed numbers as of 5:00 PM Thursday.

While the Governor as well as the Federal government are encouraging social distancing, Governor Northam did say he wasn’t encouraging people to stay cooped up in their houses:

The Governor also clarified while he has declared a State of Emergency in Virginia, he has made no plans utilize the National Guard:

WESR will have an interview today at 1:00 PM with representatives from Riverside, Eastern Shore Rural Health and the Eastern Shore Health District will the most up to date information on the COVID-19 situation.

The Governor’s full press conference can be seen below: