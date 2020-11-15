BLACKSBURG – Hendon Hooker accounted for 260 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough as No. 9 Miami rallied from a double-digit, third-quarter deficit to beat the Hokies 25-24 in an ACC game played Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium.

With the loss, the Hokies fell to 4-4 on the season, 4-3 in ACC play. Miami, which won its fourth straight game, moved to 7-1 overall, 6-1 in league play.

Tech was in great shape in the third quarter, taking a 24-13 lead on a 38-year field goal by Brian Johnson with 6:14 left in the quarter. But the ‘Canes scored the game’s final 12 points and held the Hokies scoreless on their final five possessions.

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King guided the ‘Canes on two long second-half scoring marches. A 13-play, 75-yard drive ended with Cam’Ron Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run. The ‘Canes failed on a two-point conversion attempt, but they cut the lead to 24-19 with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

Roughly 10 minutes later, Miami put together a 10-play, 82-yard drive that ended with King throwing a dart to Mark Pope on a quick slant for a 36-yard touchdown. Miami again went for two points and failed, but the ‘Canes grabbed a 25-24 lead with 5:59 left in the game – their first lead.

But Tech just couldn’t get into scoring position after that. The Hokies’ next two drives ended with an interception and a punt, and on their final drive of the game, they only got to their 43 before being forced to rely on multiple laterals on the game’s final play. Jaelan Phillips and Gurvan Hall Jr. tackled Hooker near the Miami sideline to end the game.

King, who rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter, completed 24 of 38 for Miami, which amassed 386 yards.

Hooker paced Virginia Tech, throwing for 201 yards and rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown.

More information is available at HokieSports.com.

