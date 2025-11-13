Ms. Almeta Fletcher Smith

Almeta Lorene Fletcher Smith was born on June 2, 1932, in New Church, Virginia, to the late Donald and Gladys Fletcher. She was called to eternal rest on November 7, 2025.

Almeta received Jesus Christ as her Savior at a very early age while attending Tabernacle Baptist Church in Horntown, Virginia, under the leadership of Reverend Gilchrist, Reverend Parker, and Reverend Dickerson. She remained a faithful member under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Lisa Johnson until God called her home.

She received her education from the Accomack County Public School System and graduated from Mary Nottingham Smith High School, Accomac, Virginia, in 1949.

Almeta met the love of her life, Henry Louis Smith of Farmville, Virginia. They were united in holy matrimony and shared forty-seven wonderful years together until the Lord called him home.

Almeta’s hobbies included drawing and sewing throughout her childhood and adulthood. She de-signed the house that she and Henry lived in, which still stands today. She loved making doll clothes, as well as her own garments, and always enjoyed dressing with matching accessories, including her beloved hats.

She was employed with several poultry industries for twenty-seven years, including Buddy Boys, Gold-en Pride, and Birds Eye. She last worked for the owner of Mid Way, the Norstroms, in Pocomoke, Maryland.

Almeta enjoyed short trips with her sister Grace and niece Brenda, shopping and vacationing. She traveled with Brenda and Sylvester to Georgia, enjoying the scenery, visiting Martin Luther King Jr.’s church and gravesite, as well as the Underground Railroad. Almeta and Henry also traveled to Farmville, Virginia, on many occasions. Their last trip together was to Memphis, Tennessee, to visit Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley. Her husband and Elvis were in the military together.

Her favorite television shows included The News, The Judges, and The Jimmy Swaggart Gospel, which she watched faithfully.

Her brother Norman and his wife Brenda Fletcher visited Almeta frequently, lovingly taking care of her daily needs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Louis Smith; father, Donald Frank Fletcher Sr.; mother, Gladys Elder Fletcher; sister, Juanita Corene Holden; brother, George Raleigh Fletcher; and sister, Grace Elaine Poole.

Those left to cherish her precious memories include her brothers, Donald Fletcher Jr. and Norman (Brenda) Fletcher of New Church, VA; sister-in-law, Reverend Lavenia Fletcher of Horntown, VA; nieces, Brenda (Sylvester) Dale of Snow Hill, MD, Cynthia (Donald) Brown of Newport News, VA, Leslie (Parrish) Wilson of Richmond, VA, Tiffany (Terraine) Jackson of Virginia Beach, VA, Tonia (Antonio) Dale-Johnson of Eden, MD, Lynelle (Tom) Pugh of Princess Ann, MD, Quinta White of North Carolina, Dollie (Marvin) Morris of Delmar, MD, Claudia (Tony) Cropper of Chesapeake, VA, Sherri (Steven) Shelton of Kentucky, and Sharon (Timothy) Anderson of Bear, DE; nephews, Mitchell (Mildred) Byrd of Williamsburg, VA, Mckeever (Tracey) Byrd of Newport News, VA , and Gregory Byrd of New Jersey; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives, and friends.

Sorrowfully submitted,

The Family

Funeral services for Ms. Almeta Fletcher Smith of New Church, will be conducted Saturday at 11:00AM from Tabernacle Baptist Church, Horntown, with Rev. Lisa Johnson, Phd., officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.