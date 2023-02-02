Funeral services for Mrs. Tawanna Baines of Baltimore, Md., will be held Sunday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Deal Island Road, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
