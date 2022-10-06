Funeral services for Mrs. Jean Butler of Philadelphia, Pa., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church, Worton, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown, Md.
