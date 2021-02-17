Private funeral services for Mrs. Florence V. Stratton of Wachapreague, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bishop Otis L. Terrell, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtual at www.cooperandhumbles.com.