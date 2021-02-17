Private funeral services for Mrs. Florence V. Stratton of Wachapreague, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bishop Otis L. Terrell, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in the Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtual at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Hayvert L. Collins
December 27, 2017
Lorraine Schoolfield
February 20, 2019
Mr. Donald Hugh Thorne of Tangier Island
October 30, 2019
ANEC issues Beat the Peak Alert for Thursday morning
January 30, 2019
Local Conditions
February 17, 2021, 5:27 pm
Sunny
35°F
35°F
2 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 54%
wind speed: 2 mph ESE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:50 am
sunset: 5:44 pm
46 minutes ago
Bill LeCato is on the way at 7pm with this week’s Franktown Jam Radio Show Replay. Stay tuned for a wide variety of rock, blues, alt-country and more! ... See MoreSee Less