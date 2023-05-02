Funeral services for Mrs. Elva William Dixon of Salisbury, formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center , Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the center. Pastor Michael Robinson will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
MORNING GOLD: Make the most of the moment. That's sometimes easier said than done. From an article I read early this morning, “We don't need to be on vacation to free our mind of its habitual caught-in-responsibility, self-absorbed, stress-filled state. What we do need is the mental habit of paying attention, carefully and completely, to what's happening right now. Experiencing the present moment without comparisons, evaluations, and judgments, we can't be disappointed.We can't take a recess from life—it keeps going on. But we can take recesses from feeling trapped anytime. If you take a deep breath and look around, "Look what's happening to me!" can become "Look what's happening!" And what's happening? The incredible drama of life is happening. And we're in it! What's going to happen? Who knows? You can feel your body, alive, breathing, and use all your senses to connect you to the present moment. Moments of connection are free moments.”Make the most of your moments.I backed up the gold thoughts with Switchfoot's song This Is Your LifeYesterday is a wrinkle on your foreheadYesterday is a promise that you've brokenDon't close your eyesDon't close your eyesThis is your lifeAnd today is all you've got nowYeahAnd today is all you'll ever haveDon't close your eyesDon't close your eyesThis is your lifeAre you who you want to be?This is your lifeAre you who you want to be?This is your lifeIs it everything you dreamedThat it would be when the world was youngerAnd you had everything to lose?Yesterday is a kid in the cornerYesterday is dead and overThis is your lifeAre you who you want to be?This is your lifeAre you who you want to be?This is your lifeIs it everything you dreamedThat it would be when the world was youngerAnd you had everything to lose?Don't close your eyesDon't close your eyesDon't close your eyesDon't close your eyesDon't close your eyesThis is your lifeAre you who you want to be?This is your lifeAre you who you want to be?YeahThis is your lifeAre you who you want to be?(Who you want to be, yeah?)This is your lifeAre you who you want to be?(Who you want to be?)This is your lifeIs it everything you dreamedThat it would be when the world was youngerAnd you had everything to lose?If you'd like to read the article that crossed my path early this morning, you can find it here: https://www.oprah.com/spirit/how-to-appreciate-the-present-moment ... See MoreSee Less