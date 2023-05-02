Funeral services for Mrs. Elva William Dixon of Salisbury, formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will be held Thursday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center , Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the center. Pastor Michael Robinson will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro, Delaware. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.