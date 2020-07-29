Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen Church of Eastville, Virginia will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A private viewing will be held Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM. Pastor Thomas Harmon will be officiating. Interment will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Franktown, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.