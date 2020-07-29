Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen Church of Eastville, Virginia will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.  A private  viewing will be held Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM.  Pastor Thomas Harmon will be officiating.  Interment will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Franktown, Va.  Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.

