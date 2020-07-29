Funeral services for Mrs. Ellen Church of Eastville, Virginia will be held Saturday at 1 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va. A private viewing will be held Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM. Pastor Thomas Harmon will be officiating. Interment will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Franktown, Va. Services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Exmore, Va.
Related Posts
Jean Paul-Emile
February 2, 2018
Vernon Richard “Ricky” Tyndall Jr.
November 4, 2018
Mr. Kenny Annis of Concord Wharf
February 12, 2020
Mary L. Howell of Suffolk
March 27, 2020
Local Conditions
July 29, 2020, 10:25 pm
Partly cloudy
80°F
80°F
2 mph
real feel: 88°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 2 mph SSE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 am
sunset: 8:14 pm
8 hours ago
VDH posts swimming advisory at Guard Shore - Shore Daily NewsThe Accomack County Health Departments has issued a swimming advisory for the Guard Shore Beach near Bloxom, Virginia. Beach water samples collected on July 28, 2020 by the Virginia Department of Heal...