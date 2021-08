A celebration of life for Bonnie Lynn Custis, of Cashville, will be held on Wednesday, August 11th at 6:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley with Rev. Albert Crockett officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.