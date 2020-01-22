Funeral services for Mrs. Bessie S. Floyd, of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Rev. Jeffery Smith officiating. Interment will be in the New Mt. Calvary Baptist Cemetery, Exmore. Family and friends may call on Friday from 6-8 at the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac and on Saturday at the school from noon until time of the service.
