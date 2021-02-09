A private funeral service for Mrs. Alice Collins of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at Grace Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.