A private funeral service for Mrs. Alice Collins of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at Grace Cemetery, Venton Road, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Mrs. Lillie M. Davis of Horntown
July 9, 2020
Louise Gilbert of Upper Marlboro, MD.
October 6, 2020
John McKim Roache, Jr.
April 18, 2018
Ida Mae Long
June 5, 2020
Local Conditions
February 9, 2021, 10:20 am
Rain
40°F
40°F
0 mph
real feel: 46°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 0 mph N
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:59 am
sunset: 5:36 pm
2 hours ago
Broadwater boys 1st in Metro - Shore Daily NewsPictured: Bradyn Washington(far left) and Clay Wardius(far right). . The Broadwater Academy boys are undefeated and are atop the Metro Conference at 12-0. They are also currently ranked 61st for all p...