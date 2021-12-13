Funeral services for Mr. Walter Oliver Ginn of Baltimore, formerly of Snow Hill, Md. will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.