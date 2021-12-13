Funeral services for Mr. Walter Oliver Ginn of Baltimore, formerly of Snow Hill, Md. will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
All Lanes Open on CBBT
February 2, 2019
Blanche DeShields
March 26, 2020
Northam to Hold COVID-19 Press Conference Today
January 6, 2021
Chincoteague Bay Field Station Celebrates 50th Anniversary
October 20, 2018
Local Conditions
December 13, 2021, 3:02 pm
Sunny
51°F
51°F
9 mph
real feel: 50°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 9 mph SW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:09 am
sunset: 4:45 pm
2 hours ago
Don't forget: Monday December 13th, 2021, Santa will be riding on a Fire Engine tonight visiting kids along Main Street and areas east of Main Street, including the following general areas - Lincoln Avenue, Crown Avenue, Houston Street, Tower Road, Belle Haven Road, Virginia Street, Myrtle Street, Willis Wharf Road, Willis Wharf Community, Seaside Road, Ballard Road, Hog Island Lane, Oakland Drive. Wow. Thank you, Community Fire Department! Begins at 5:30 ... See MoreSee Less