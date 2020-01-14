Funeral services for Mr. Paul Butler, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 10 AM at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 til 8 PM at the church.  Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, on  Friday in Hurlock, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

