Funeral services for Mr. Paul Butler, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 10 AM at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 til 8 PM at the church. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, on Friday in Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.