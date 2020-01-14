Funeral services for Mr. Paul Butler, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 10 AM at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 6 til 8 PM at the church. Interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, on Friday in Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Mr. Daniel Eli Yoder
November 20, 2017
Corine Marshall
March 27, 2018
James Matthew Haynes of Richmond
July 10, 2019
Michael Trower
January 31, 2018
Local Conditions
January 14, 2020, 4:42 pm
Cloudy
53°F
53°F
4 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 98%
wind speed: 4 mph ENE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:17 am
sunset: 5:06 pm