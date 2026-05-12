Mr. John Taylor Adams

John Taylor Adams, 73, of Harborton, VA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Born September 4, 1952, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Joseph Henry Adams and Harriet Taylor Adams.

John was raised in Springfield and graduated from Upper Darby High School. From an early age, his parents instilled in him a deep appreciation for the outdoors and a strong sense of community – values that remained with him throughout his life. He built a career as an electronics engineer with Soundex and was a devoted volunteer with the Garrettford-Drexel Hill Fire Company in Drexel Hill, PA.

In retirement, John discovered a new calling as a school bus driver, a role that brought him great joy. He formed meaningful connections with the children of the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, finding fulfillment in the simple, everyday moments they shared.

In the late 1970s, John and his family began visiting Virginia’s Eastern Shore, where they eventually established a second home. In 1987, he married his soulmate, Theresa, and together they shared a life filled with love, laughter, and years spent between Springfield and the Eastern Shore.

John had a deep love for music of all kinds, especially classical, often filling his home with whatever suited his mood – memories his children continue to cherish. He also found great happiness on the water, enjoying afternoons boating on the Bay.

In addition to his beloved wife of nearly 40 years, he is survived by his daughters, Susan Hill and her husband, Tom, of Melfa, VA, Sherrie Curran and her husband, Brian, of West Grove, PA, and Jennifer Devine of Parksley, VA; grandchildren, Reagan and Meredith Hill, Timothy Aigeldinger, and Brian Jr., Samantha, Caitlin, and Michael Curran; and great-grandchildren, Brian “Tripp” III and Brooke Curran. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Margaret “Meg” Adams, and granddaughter, Taylor Hill.

A memorial service to honor John’s life will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, in Onancock, VA, on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

To honor the dedication and care given to John, donations in his memory may be directed to Melfa Volunteer Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 100, Melfa, VA 23410 or Painter Volunteer Fire Company, P.O Box 275, Painter, VA 23420.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.