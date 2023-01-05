Funeral service for Mr. Mark Crumpler of Atlantic, will be conducted on Monday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor John Cornish, Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11AM until 12PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.