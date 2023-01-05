Funeral service for Mr. Mark Crumpler of Atlantic, will be conducted on Monday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor John Cornish, Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11AM until 12PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
Mark Crumpler
Funeral service for Mr. Mark Crumpler of Atlantic, will be conducted on Monday at 12PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor John Cornish, Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday from 11AM until 12PM at the funeral home.